New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury during Sunday's season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the #Bucs, but it’s something he believes he can play through, sources tell me and @RapSheet. With an extra day before next Monday’s game vs. #Raiders, nobody ruling Thomas out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2020

Pelissero adds that Thomas believes he can play through the injury. The Saints have an extra day before Week 2's game on Monday Night Football against the Oakland Raiders, which could help give Thomas more of a chance to recover.

Pelissero tweets that Thomas has not yet been ruled out for next week.

The NFL's leading receiver last season, Thomas caught just three passes for 17 yards with no touchdowns before leaving Sunday's contest in the fourth quarter with the ankle injury.

This is Thomas' fifth season in New Orleans since being drafted out of Ohio State. The 27-year-old has averaged an incredible 1,378 yards in his four full seasons to begin his career.