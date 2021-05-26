Zinedine Zidane's second stint as Real Madrid boss is over.

Fabrizio Romano reports the club legend has stepped down as manager effective immediately.

Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect. ⚪️🚨 #RealMadrid #Zidane — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

The World Cup-winning former France international had been back at the Bernabeu since March of 2019, posting a 69-25-20 mark over two seasons. Runners-up to Atletico this season, Real won the La Liga title a season ago.

In his first stint as manager from 2016 to 2018, Zidane led Real to a La Liga title and three Champions League crowns.

The 48-year-old Marseille native spent five seasons with Real as a player, winning one La Liga and one Champions League title.

Zidane had been attached to a potential vacancy at former club Juventus should the team decide to move on from Andrea Pirlo.