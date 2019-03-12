It appears Anthony Barr has had a change of heart.

According to multiple reports, Barr changed his mind on signing with the New York Jets and has opted instead to return to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Barr has now agreed to a five-year, $67.5 million contract with the Vikings which includes $33 million guaranteed and can reach up to $77.5 million.

The #Vikings are signing LB Anthony Barr to a 5-year deal worth $67.5M, source said. With incentives it can be worth $77.5M. He gets $33M in guarantees. And back home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Barr has been a starter with the Vikings since they drafted him ninth overall in 2014 and has been named to the Pro Bowl the past four seasons.

The 26-year-old is coming off a 55-tackle, three-sack campaign for the Vikings last year.

The UCLA product was thought to be more of a pass rusher coming out of college, but played exclusively at linebacker in his five seasons with the Vikings. In 71 career games, Barr has 338 tackles and 13.5 sacks.