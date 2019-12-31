The Denver Broncos have fired Vance Joseph after two seasons, according to multiple reports.

The news was reported Monday following the team’s season-ending win loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After its first back-to-back losing seasons, Denver now has fired head coach Vance Joseph, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

The Broncos finished the season at 6-10, third in the AFC West.

A native of Marrero, LA, Joseph joined the Broncos following the retirement of Gary Kubiak in 2017 following a season as the defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins after stints on the coaching staffs of the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.

With Paxton Lynch struggling at quarterback, the Broncos finished the year at 5-11 and well out of playoff contention.

In the offseason, the team signed free-agent pivot Case Keenum as their new starter, but he was unable to replicate his MVP-calibre play with his new team. As the team continued to underperform, the Broncos shipped out longtime wideout Demaryius Thomas at the deadline to the Houston Texans. A disastrous Christmas Eve loss to the Oakland Raiders likely sealed Joseph’s fate.

Joseph’s Broncos tenure ends with a record of 11-21/12-20.

The Broncos have not reached the postseason in the three years following their Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers.