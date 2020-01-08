Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell underwent a procedure to remove a cyst from his shoulder. The news was reported by 3DownNation.com and confirmed by the Calgary Sun's Danny Austin.

John Hufnagel just confirmed to me that Bo Levi Mitchell recently had a “procedure” to try to fix the shoulder issue he has been dealing with for the last couple years. — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) January 7, 2020

“Bo had a cyst in his shoulder," Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson told 3DownNation.com. "It wasn’t anything overly severe, but it was bothering him. We tried to get a band aid on it. And then in the off-season we were thinking let’s go try to fix it, so that means get rid of it,”

“Bo had a little bit of a shoulder procedure done trying to fix what’s been bothering him for the last couple years,” Stampeders GM John Hufnagel told Austin Tuesday at the CFL’s winter meetings in Collingwood. “He went to doctors in L.A. Everything went very, very well and right now he’s ahead of schedule. We’re hoping for the best and that he can get some work done during training camp, but it’s wait-and-see.”

Mitchell missed seven games last season with a pectoral injury. The 29-year-old finished the season 274-415 for 3,464 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Stampeders traded the rights to last year's backup QB Nick Arbuckle, who started seven games in place of the injured Mitchell last season, to the Ottawa Redblacks earlier this month.