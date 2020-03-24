16m ago
Reports: Panthers sign WR Anderson
The Carolina Panthers have signed former New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson to a two-year, $20 million contract, according to multiple reports.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Anderson will get paid $12 million in his first year of the contract with the Panthers.
Anderson finished last season with 52 receptions for 779 yards and five touchdowns. The 26-year-old spent the past four years with the Jets.