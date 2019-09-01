The Denver Broncos has claimed former Ottawa Redblacks receiver and returner Diontae Spencer off waivers, according to multiple reports.

Spencer spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was cut Saturday as the Steelers cut their roster down to 53 players.

Spencer finished last season with 2,704 all-purpose yards for the Redblacks.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers claimed former Edmonton Eskimos receiver Brandon Zylstra off waivers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Zylstra was cut by the Minnesota Vikings Saturday after spending a season with the team. The 26-year-old didn't finish with any receptions, but had four punt returns for 26 yards and one kick return for 15 yards.

Prior to that Zylstra spent two seasons with the Eskimos and finished the 2017 season with 100 receptions for 1,687 yards and five touchdowns.

Another former CFL player, linebacker Deon Lacey, was claimed by the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Lacey was cut by the Buffalo Bills Saturday after two seasons with the club.

Dolphins' shakeup continues: Miami claimed five players on waivers today, including two from the Patriots.



Claims:



DE Trent Harris from New England.

DB Ken Webster from New England.

LB Deon Lacey from Buffalo.

DE Avery Moss from the Giants.

DB Steven Parker from the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2019

Prior to his time in Buffalo, Lacey spent three seasons with the Eskimos, and finished the 2016 season with 87 tackles, one sack, and three interceptions.