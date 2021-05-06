9m ago
Reports: Lions make Ragnow highest-paid C
The Detroit Lions have signed Frank Ragnow to a four-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid centre in the NFL, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Ragnow's extension is worth $13.5 million per season. The 24-year-old, who is still playing on his rookie deal, is now under contract with the Lions through 2026 for just under $70 million.
The 20th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft was named to the Pro Bowl last season.