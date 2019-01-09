1h ago
Reports: Jets to hire Gase as head coach
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Jets will hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase as their head coach, according to multiple reports.
The Dolphins fired Gase at the end of December after three seasons behind the bench. The 40-year-old led the Dolphins to a 7-9 record last season and has a 23-25 overall record as head coach with the team.
Prior to his time as head coach in Miami, Gase was an offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.