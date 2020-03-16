According the Louisville Courier-Journal and other outlets, the Kentucky Derby will be postponed from its original date in May to Sep. 5 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Churchill Downs Inc. is scheduled to announce its official plans for the race on a Tuesday morning conference call.

The Derby postponement seemed inevitable when the CDC published guidelines recommending an eight-week moratorium on gatherings of more than 50 people.

The Derby is first of the three horse races that make up thoroughbred racing's 'Triple Crown'.