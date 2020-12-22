Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr practised on a limited basis Tuesday, splitting reps behind centre with Marcus Mariota, according to multiple reports.

"He's one of the premier competitors in the league," Gruden said, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur, "but we're going to be smart."

Carr left the Raiders' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday with a groin injury. Mariota replaced Carr and played well in his first action of the season.

Carr has played in all 14 games for the Raiders this season, leading them to a 7-7 record while throwing for 3,396 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Mariota finished 17-28 for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while adding 88 yards and a touchdown on the ground in his relief appearance last week.