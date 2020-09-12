1h ago
Reports: Vikings, Cook agree to $63M deal
The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have agree to a five-year, $63 million contract extension, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Cook was named to the Pro Bowl last season, his third in the league, after finishing with 250 carries for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games. The 25-year-old added 53 receptions for 519 yards.
Cook has spent his entire career with the Vikings after the club selected him in the second round in the 2017 NFL Draft.