The NFL's next great experiment is about to begin

The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have agree to a five-year, $62.5 million contract extension, according to multiple reports.

Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is signing a five-year, $63 million deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2020

Cook was named to the Pro Bowl last season, his third in the league, after finishing with 250 carries for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games. The 25-year-old added 53 receptions for 519 yards.

Cook has spent his entire career with the Vikings after the club selected him in the second round in the 2017 NFL Draft.