The Green Bay Packers are revamping their defence in free agency.

According to multiple reports, the Packers have reached deals to add safety Adrian Amos and pass rushers Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith when the market opens on Wednesday.

The #Packer add not one but two pass-rushers with Preston Smith coming aboard. The deal isn’t done yet, but it will get done. https://t.co/cqF7IqRrYr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Amso, 25, has been a four-year starter for the Chicago Bears, and finished last year with 73 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games. Drafted in the fifth round in 2015 by the Bears, Amos has 269 tackles in 60 career regular season games with 56 starts.

Preston Smith has played the past four seasons for Washington after the team drafted him in the second round in 2015 and hasn’t missed a game. The 26-year-old started every game the past three seasons and finished last year with 53 tackles and four sacks.

He has twice finished with eight sacks in a season – in his rookie year in 2015 and again in 2017.

Za'Darius Smith had a career-high 8.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens last season. In four NFL seasons, he has 119 tackles and 18.5 sacks.

Long-time Packers pass rusher Clay Matthews is set to become a free agent on Wednesday.