The Oakland Raiders are expected to sign former Los Angles Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner to a four year contract, according to multiple reports.

Joyner is one of the top safeties in a strong free agent class at the position.

The 28-year-old had his second strong season last year with the Rams after moving from cornerback to safety. In 15 games, Joyner had 78 tackles and an interception.

Drafted in the second round in 2014, Joyner has 305 tackles and four interceptions in 67 games with 42 starts. Joyner played cornerback the first three seasons of his five-year career before switching positions to safety.