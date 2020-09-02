Are the Jaguars angling to hire Dabo Swinney after this season?

Two days after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Leonard Fournette is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

Former Jaguars’ RB Leonard Fournette is signing with the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

Fournette became a free agent Tuesday after going unclaimed on waivers. Fournette appeared to confirm the news on Twitter Wednesday.

The 25-year-old spent the first three years of his career with the Jaguars after the club selected him fourth overall in 2017.

Fournette finished last season with 1,152 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and 76 receptions for 522 yards.

Fournette will join a high-powered offence in Tampa Bay quarterbacked by Tom Brady that also features Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at receiver and Rob Gronkowski at tight end.