Former first round pass rusher Takk McKinley failed his physical with the Cincinnati Bengals Tuesday, and will go back on waivers per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Takk McKinley failed his #Bengals physical. He goes back to waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2020

The Bengals claimed McKinley off waivers last week after the Atlanta Falcons cut the 25-year-old.

Pelissero's NFL Network colleague Mike Garofolo noted the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers also put in waiver claims for McKinley when he was claimed by the Bengals. The 49ers would have first priority out of those three teams via their 4-6 record.

The #Raiders, #Browns and #49ers put claims in for Takk McKinley last time around when he was awarded to the #Bengals. Let’s see if any of those teams tries again now that he’s back on waivers after his failed physical. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 17, 2020

McKinley has played in four games this season, with the Falcons, and recorded eight tackles and one sack.

The 26th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft recorded 13 sacks in his first two NFL seasons but has added just 4.5 in years three and four combined.