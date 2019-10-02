Wide receiver Percy Harvin, who spent eight seasons in the NFL and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks, revealed on Wednesday that he self-medicated for his anxiety during his playing days with weed.

“There’s not a game – there’s not a game I played that I wasn’t high,” Harvin told Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion. “And that’s what I kind of want the world to see today, is it’s not a stigma and people doing it and getting into a whole bunch of trouble. It’s just people that’s just living regular life that just got deficiencies or maybe just want to enjoy themselves. It’s a natural way to do so.”

Harvin appeared in 75 career games with the Minnesota Vikings, Seahawks, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2009.

While the NFL regularly tests for marijuana, Harvin never failed a drug test.

Harvin called his trade from the Vikings to the Seahawks "the worst years of his life" because his anxiety was compounded by fear of the unfamiliar.

“When I was diagnosed, I still didn’t acknowledge it,” Harvin said of his anxiety. “But when I started noticing it was when I started speaking or going into different environments, particularly the press conference with the Seahawks. My shirt was sweating, they had to bring me water a couple of times during my press conference."

In the interview with Tesfatsion, Harvin shed light on his pre-Super Bowl altercation with teammate Golden Tate and confirmed that he knocked the now New York Giants wide receiver into a trash can after Tate referred to Harvin in what he perceived to be unflattering terms during a TV interview.

"I asked him about it like, ‘Yo, bro, what’s going on? You ain’t even happy for me? This had been going on all season,'" Harvin said of approaching Tate. “I was so already wrapped up it didn’t even probably matter what his answer was. Anything he would’ve said I still was going to – I was already at 10."

Harvin says that running back Marshawn Lynch brokered peace between him and Tate before the game in which the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos 38-7 and Harvin returned a kick-off 87 yards for a touchdown.

A product of Florida, Harvin finished his NFL career with 4,026 yards receiving on 353 catches and 22 touchdowns. He added another five TDs on the ground.