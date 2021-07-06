Former DC Stubler expected to take on role with Argonauts

Longtime CFL defensive coordinator Rich Stubler is expected to take on a role with the Toronto Argonauts, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

Hearing that long-time CFL coach Rich Stubler is in Toronto and expected to take on a role with the @TorontoArgos. Smart move by team management to add a coach who has been there, done that and seen it all. — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) July 6, 2021

The 71-year-old first entered the CFL as DC with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 1983 and would make stints with the Argos, Edmonton Eskimos, BC Lions, Calgary Stampeders and Montreal Alouettes over the next four decades.

Stubler most recently held the defensive coordinator job with the Lions in 2019. He was the head coach of the Argonauts for 10 games in 2008, going 4-6.

Stubler is a five-time Grey Cup champion, winning all of his titles as a DC.