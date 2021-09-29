51m ago
Sherman announces he's joining Bucs
The five-time pro-bowl cornerback is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announcing the decision on his podcast.
Richard Sherman is back.
I’m back.— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 29, 2021
All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: https://t.co/NIWBpAyZEL
The comes just after it was reported Sherman visited and worked out with the Buccaneers on Tuesday. Reports indicate Sherman and the Bucs were talking about a deal for weeks and Sherman is expected to need between one and two weeks to prepare before he's ready for game action.
Sherman spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, recording 18 tackles over five games.