Richard Sherman is back.

I’m back.



All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: https://t.co/NIWBpAyZEL — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 29, 2021

The five-time pro-bowl cornerback is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announcing the decision on his podcast.

The comes just after it was reported Sherman visited and worked out with the Buccaneers on Tuesday. Reports indicate Sherman and the Bucs were talking about a deal for weeks and Sherman is expected to need between one and two weeks to prepare before he's ready for game action.

Sherman spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, recording 18 tackles over five games.