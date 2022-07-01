TSN has learned Canadian defender Richie Laryea will likely be loaned out from Nottingham Forest during this summer’s European transfer window.

Sources close to Laryea say clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the English Football League Championship, have shown interest in bringing in the Canadian international defender.

Laryea was transferred from Toronto FC to Nottingham Forest during last January’s winter transfer window. The 27-year-old was named to Nottingham’s substitutes’ bench 15 times in all competitions following his move but was only subbed on four occasions.

Laryea made his first start for the club in the team’s regular-season finale but did not feature in Nottingham’s squad when Forest beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship playoff final to gain promotion to the Premier League.



Different from an outright player sale through a transfer, a loan would allow Forest to continue to own Laryea’s playing rights.



Laryea is said to be keen on moving to a club that would provide him more minutes ahead of November’s World Cup. Laryea is a mainstay in Canada’s men’s national soccer team and made 17 appearances during Concacaf qualifying as Canada made it to the men's World Cup for the first time since 1986.