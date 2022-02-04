The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian receiver Richie Sindani, it was announced Friday.

Sindani played in all 14 games during the 2021 regular season and had 26 catches for 262 yards and one touchdown.

Last season was the Regina native's third with the Stamps after joining the club for the 2017 season as an eighth-round selection from the University of Calagry.

“Richie has worked very hard since his arrival in Calgary and has made steady progress throughout his career and will go into training camp with an opportunity to earn a starting role,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a news release. “We look forward to seeing him take the next step in his career in 2022.”

.“Huff found me in 2017, believed in me through my ups and downs,” said Sindani in the same release. “Today, I have an opportunity to become even more of an impact this season. This journey has been one I’ve been committed to through the ups and downs because having a ring and celebrating with the fans of Calgary means the world to me.”

Meanwhile, the Stamps also announced on Friday that they have signed American defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga and American defensive back Darius Williams.