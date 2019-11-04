Rick Campbell, the lone head coach in Ottawa Redblacks franchise history, will not be returning to the team after six seasons at the helm.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports Campbell informed Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group CEO Mark Goudie on Saturday that he would be resigning. Naylor adds that it's believed Campobell informed Goudie that his working relationship with general manager Marcel Desjardins was not to his satisfaction and if the general manager returned, he would not.

According to Naylor, Desjardins will be retained for the final year of his contract and will be in charge of hiring the second head coach in franchise history.

Desjardins is expected to speak at the team's year-end availability live at 11am ET/8am PT on TSN.ca.

Just to be clear ... @REDBLACKS did not chose GM over head coach. They wanted to retain both. But Rick Campbell indicated he did not believe status quo was in the club’s best interests. GM was willing to return with coach. Coach not wanting to return with GM. CFL #Redblacks — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) November 4, 2019

Campbell, 48, led the Redblacks to the Grey Cup in 2016 and posted a career record of 44-62-2 with the team, missing the playoffs just twice - in the inaugural 2014 season and this year. The Redblacks finished this season 3-15 season, one year after posting an 11-7 record last season and falling to the Calgary Stampeders in the 106th Grey Cup.

Ottawa began the 2019 season 2-0 before dropping four straight games. The Redblacks picked up their final win of the year on Aug. 2, rotating through starting quarterbacks Dominique Davis, Jonathon Jennings and Will Arndt as they attempted to end their skid over the past three months.

Friday's loss 42-32 loss to the Montreal Alouettes capped an 11-game losing streak to end the season.

"Some healing needs to take place around this place," Campbell said after Friday's loss. "The losing is a wear and tear and the stuff that's gone on. I think it's a good thing that we can move forward and this franchise can move forward."