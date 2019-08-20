1h ago
LeLacheur: Braley looking to sell Lions
BC Lions president Rick LeLacheur and owner David Braley are looking for a buyer for their CFL franchise. LeLacheur was on TSN 1040 Tuesday afternoon and told Matthew Sekeres, host of Sekeres & Price, that Braley was ready to sell that team at the beginning of the year.
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Lions 16, Blue Bombers 32
BC Lions president Rick LeLacheur and owner David Braley are looking for a buyer for their CFL franchise.
LeLacheur was on TSN 1040 Tuesday afternoon and told Matthew Sekeres, host of Sekeres & Price, that Braley was ready to sell that team at the beginning of the year.
LeLacheur is searching for a buyer and says he wants to keep the process "under the radar."
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has been contracted regarding some of the potential ownership groups and the hope is the prospective buyers will own the Lions for a long time.
LeLacheur adds there is no timeline for a sale, but would like to get it done "the sooner the better."