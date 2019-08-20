BC Lions president Rick LeLacheur and owner David Braley are looking for a buyer for their CFL franchise.

@BCLions president Rick LeLacheur tells us owner David Braley told him at the beginning of the year that he is ready to sell the team. LeLacheur is charged with finding a buyer. He has spoken with the Woodall/Keith group & others but plans an "under the radar" process. — Matthew Sekeres (@mattsekeres) August 20, 2019

LeLacheur has spoken to Commissioner Randy Ambrosie about some of the groups. Braley is determined that the new owner have the wherewithal to own the team for a long time. Some groups contacted Rick. He contacted others. Some are out-of-town. https://t.co/bH2TvQJRZ1 — Matthew Sekeres (@mattsekeres) August 20, 2019

LeLacheur says there's no timeline for a sale but "the sooner the better." He does believe a community group can work so long as the governance isn't "40 coaches." https://t.co/eKpusaDP9x — Matthew Sekeres (@mattsekeres) August 20, 2019

