Why does Collaros make sense for the Roughriders?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and recently-acquired quarterback Zach Collaros are close to a restructured deal for the 2018 season, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

The Riders picked up the veteran pivot from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a second-round draft pick on Jan. 3.

Collaros is under contract for roughly $525,000 for the 2018 season, but, according to Scianitti, the two sides could discuss a deal that would cover the 2019 campaign as well.

Hearing from league sources: @ZCollaros7 & @sskroughriders are close to restructured 2018 deal. Only for 2018. Possible Collaros and #Roughriders could discuss deal for 2019. All indications are Collaros new deal means Mike Reilly will be @cfl top paid player #CFL #Roughriders — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) January 17, 2018

Something else to consider: At this point, come 2019, Bo Levi Mitchell, Mike Reilly and Zach Collaros will all be @cfl free agents #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) January 17, 2018

Collaros, 29, threw for 1,767 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions over just nine games in 2017, his fourth and final year in Hamilton.

Jeremiah Masoli received the Tiger-Cats' starting quarterback role last season when June Jones took over as head coach. Masoli played well and was awarded with a two-year contract extension earlier this month, a day after trading Collaros.

Collaros will likely compete with Canadian Brandon Bridge for the starter’s role in Saskatchewan after Kevin Glenn signed with the Edmonton Eskimos last week.