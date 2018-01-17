31m ago
Riders, Collaros close to restructured deal
TSN.ca Staff
Why does Collaros make sense for the Roughriders?
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and recently-acquired quarterback Zach Collaros are close to a restructured deal for the 2018 season, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.
The Riders picked up the veteran pivot from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a second-round draft pick on Jan. 3.
Collaros is under contract for roughly $525,000 for the 2018 season, but, according to Scianitti, the two sides could discuss a deal that would cover the 2019 campaign as well.
Collaros, 29, threw for 1,767 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions over just nine games in 2017, his fourth and final year in Hamilton.
Jeremiah Masoli received the Tiger-Cats' starting quarterback role last season when June Jones took over as head coach. Masoli played well and was awarded with a two-year contract extension earlier this month, a day after trading Collaros.
Collaros will likely compete with Canadian Brandon Bridge for the starter’s role in Saskatchewan after Kevin Glenn signed with the Edmonton Eskimos last week.