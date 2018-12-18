Regina native Zack Evans is staying home after signing a four-year extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The six-foot-four defensive lineman began his second stint with the Roughriders in 2018 after signing with the club in the off-season. Evans originally left the Roughriders in 2013 when the Ottawa Redblacks selected him in the expansion draft.

The 28-year-old Evans started all 18 games last season, registering four fumble recoveries, one touchdown, one sack and 15 tackles.

Evans has won the Grey Cup twice in his career, with Saskatchewan in 2013 and Ottawa in 2016.

The Calgary Stampeders also re-signed a Canadian, coming to terms with 25-year-old linebacker Riley Jones of Mississauga, Ont.

The UBC product forced a fumble in Calgary's Grey Cup win over Ottawa this year.

"Riley has been an important contributor to our special teams since joining the club two years ago and he's certainly headed in the right direction when it comes to his work on defence," Stampeders president/general manager John Hufnagel said. "He will be in the mix at training camp to earn a bigger role on defence."

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed two of their 2018 draft picks — offensive linemen Matthew Ouellet De Carlo and Ben Koczwara.

De Carlo played university football at Bishop's, while Koczwara is a Waterloo product.

Elsewhere, the Edmonton Eskimos signed two Americans — defensive back Robert Priester and defensive lineman Damani Mosby.