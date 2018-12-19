The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Wednesday they have signed defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy to a one-year contract extension.

Purifoy was acquired by the Roughriders from the Ottawa Redblacks midway through the season last year, playing 10 games for the Riders and seven for the Redblacks.

The 26-year-old finished the season with 56 tackles and four interceptions.

In three seasons in the CFL, Purifoy has 148 tackles, eight interceptions, and five sacks.