TSN goes on the road to the 2022 Memorial Cup with coverage of the championship series for each of the Canadian Hockey League’s three member leagues – the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Click here for the full broadcast schedule.

TSN begins its national coverage of each series from Game 3 onward starting Monday. Each league champion will then join the host Saint John Sea Dogs at the 2022 Memorial Cup with all games airing live on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

The WHL features the Edmonton Oil Kings and Seattle Thunderbirds vying for the Ed Chynoweth Cup in the Championship Final, the OHL has the Hamilton Bulldogs against the Windsor Spitfires for the J. Ross Robertson Cup, while the QMJHL's President Cup Final is between the Charlottetown Islanders and Shawinigan Cataractes.

TSN is the league’s official broadcast partner, airing a selection of premier regular season games in addition to events including the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and culminating with the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.