The Toronto Rock announced today that Rob Hellyer has been elevated to the active roster ahead of tonight's game against the Halifax Thunderbirds.

Hellyer, 29, has been sidelined for the last four games after suffering an upper-body injury against the Georgia Swarm.

Through 13 games, the Lion's Head, Ont., native has recorded 18 goals and 45 assists for 63 points for third on the team in points.

In a subsequent move, the Rock has moved Justin Scott to the practice roster.

The Rock and Thunderbirds clash tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN1 and TSN.ca.