CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Robin Lod scored the first goal of the Major League Soccer season in the 23rd minute of the season opener and that was enough to give Minnesota United a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
Franco Fragapane dribbled deep to the Union backline before centering the ball back to Lod for a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.
A dozen minutes later Cory Burke got the equalizer on a header from close range off a long cross by Jakob Glesnes.
