WINNIPEG — Rocco Grimaldi scored two goals and Connor Ingram made 30 saves as the Milwaukee Admirals doubled-up on the Manitoba Moose 4-2 Monday in the American Hockey League.

Mitch McLain scored the game-winning goal for Milwaukee (25-20-5) early in the third period.

Both of Manitoba's (26-15-3) goals came on the power play, where they went 2-for-4 in the game.

It was an even affair through the first two periods with the Moose opening with early goals only to have them answered by Grimaldi each time.

Without a power-play opportunity to rely on in the third period, the Moose got stonewalled by Ingram, who stopped all 10 shots he faced in the final frame.

The win was the Admirals' seventh in their last 10 contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.