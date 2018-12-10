Oakville, ON – Toronto Rock Owner, President and GM Jamie Dawick on Monday announced a series of moves as the team finalized its roster.

The only player that was released was forward John St. John. 2018 Draft Picks Brad Lyons, AJ Kluck and Mitch Gustavsen were all released from the Active Roster and signed to the Practice Roster. The Practice Roster signings mean that the Rock still have one open spot on the four-man list.

Rock forward Reid Reinholdt (Out Indefinitely) was moved to the Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) List as he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered while playing for the Oakville Rock of Major Series Lacrosse during the summer. Also moving to the PUP List is defender Scott Dominey.

Third-year defender Jordan Magnuson will begin the season on the Injured Reserve List after suffering an upper body injury during training camp. There is no timetable in place for his return.

Active Roster (21)

Forwards (8): Phil Caputo, Dan Craig, Rob Hellyer, Adam Jones, Dan Lintner, Kieran McArdle, Johnny Powless, Tom Schreiber

Defence (11): Sheldon Burns, Damon Edwards, Latrell Harris, Billy Hostrawser, Adam Jay, Brad Kri, Creighton Reid, Challen Rogers, Brandon Slade, Brock Sorensen, Alec Tulett

Goalies (2): Riley Hutchcraft, Nick Rose