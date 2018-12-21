BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tom Schreiber had a hat trick and four assists while Nick Rose made 52 saves as the Toronto Rock opened their season with a 17-12 victory over the Buffalo Bandits in National Lacrosse League action Friday.

Kieran McArdle, Rob Hellyer, Adam Jones and Johnny Powless each had a pair of goals, while Challen Rogers, Dan Craig, Dan Lintner, Damon Edwards, Brandon Slade and Billy Hostrawser had singles for the Rock (1-0).

Josh Byrne led the way with four goals for the Bandits (1-1). Thomas Hoggarth tacked on a hat trick, Chase Fraser had a pair of goals and Matt Gilray, Corey Small and Shawn Evans also found the back of the net.

Toronto fell behind 5-2 after the first quarter, before outscoring Buffalo 15-7 the rest of the way.

Matt Vinc stopped 27-of-38 shots before being spelled by Zach Higgins, who gave up six goals on 21 attempts.

Toronto was 4 for 4 on the power play, while Buffalo went 2 for 5 with the man advantage.