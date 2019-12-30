Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walked back to the locker room with 10:36 left in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

It's unclear when Rodgers may have gotten hurt, but he lost his helmet during a sack early in the first quarter. He has also been dealing with lingering left knee and groin injuries.

The first half has been painful overall for the Packers, who trail 14-0 to the Detroit Lions. The second touchdown came after kicker Matt Prater took a direct snap after lining up for a field-goal try and finding a wide-open Levine Toilolo for an 8-yard touchdown