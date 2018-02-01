The Green Bay Packers overhauled their front office and coaching staff last month after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

While head coach Mike McCarthy remained in place, the team parted ways with both their offensive and defensive coordinators, along with their quarterbacks, receivers, inside linebackers and defensive line coaches.

One player who was not pleased with all of the changes, was two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers appeared on ESPN's Golic and Wingo on Thursday to express his feelings on the dismissal of Alex van Pelt, who was not retained after four seasons as Rodgers' quarterback coach.

"I thought that was an interesting change, really without consulting me," Rodgers said. "There's a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach. That was an interesting decision."

Rodger posted a 97.2 quarterback rating in seven games with the Packers last season, but the team struggled to move the ball with Brett Hundley at quarterback once Rodgers suffered a fractured collarbone. Hundley completed 60.8 per cent of his passes with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions - posting a 70.6 quarterback rating.

The 34-year-old said he believes the Packers "are not too far off" from returning to the Super Bowl, but added the team's defence needs to improve to get there.

“If you look at the final four, three of the four have dominating defences and the other is the Patriots who are the most well-coached team in the NFL,” Rodgers said. “We've got to get back to playing championship defence.”