Kyle Allen may have had a strong game on Sunday when he led the Carolina Panthers to a 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is already shutting down speculation that Allen could overtake the injured Cam Newton for the permanent starting quarterback job.

Rivera told the media following Sunday's Game that Newton will once again be the Panthers' starter when he's healthy, but right now, the team is "rolling" with Allen.

RR says QB job is Cam’s when healthy but now they’re “rolling” with Allen. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 22, 2019

RR jokes that he hopes Kyle Allen “doesn’t start dressing funny.” — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 22, 2019

Newton, who has been dealing with an injury to his left foot since Week 3 of the pre-season, was not made activate for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The 30-year-old had started the Panthers' first two games of the season but re-aggravated his foot injury in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers.

In the two games that he played in this season, Newtown wasn’t particularly good, throwing for 572 yards on a 56.2 completion percentage with zero touchdowns and one interception. Newton, the NFL’s 2015 MVP, has been the Panthers' starting QB since the team drafted him first overall in 2011. He led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015.

The 23-year-old Allen is his second season in the NFL after signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2018.