Many thought Cam Newton wouldn't have much trouble finding a home once the NFL Draft concluded last weekend.

But after his release from the Carolina Panthers in late March, Newton has remained without a job.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who coached Newton for nine seasons since his debut in 2011, says he's thought about a reunion with the former league MVP in the nation's capital but hasn't pulled the trigger. While he didn't rule it out, Newton ending up in D.C. doesn't seem all that likely based on what Rivera had to say.

"We're in a situation where we've got two really young quarterbacks, one that's been with us, been in the system, understands how we want things done and the other one is a guy who was taken last year in the first round and shows some promise," he told Good Morning Football Thursday.

"I think with Cam, and I have thought about it, I mean, it's something that's run through my mind, and it's about the situation and circumstances. I'm not sure I would do it. I'm not sure if I wouldn't do it. It depends on circumstances."

Currently under centre in Washington is 2019 No. 15 overall pick Dwayne Haskins Jr., who struggled at times in seven starts last season but did have a successful college career at Ohio State. The team also has Kyle Allen, who was with the Panthers last season, on their roster after acquiring him in a trade last month.

Newton played in just two games last year because of a foot injury while the Panthers missed the playoffs for the second season in a row. It became clear Newton's future as a Panther was in doubt when the team signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract.

Newton was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at the University of Auburn.