The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to sign running back Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, according to a report from Tom Pelissero on Saturday.

Jones had two seasons with 1,000 yards from scrimmage in Tampa Bay and should have ample opportunities in KC. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2022

Jones, 24, spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The USC product tallied 428 yards and four touchdowns in 101 attempts over 16 games in 2021.

Jones had his best season in 2020 with 978 yards and seven touchdowns in 192 attempts over 14 games.