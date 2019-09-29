Rookie Haskins takes over at QB for Redskins

The Washington Redskins have made the move to quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. at quarterback.

The first-round draft pick from Ohio State came into the game midway through the second quarter with Washington behind 14-0 against the New York Giants.

He entered after Quinton Dunbar picked off Daniel Jones for the second time and gave Washington the ball at the Giants 37.

Starter Case Keenum was 6 for 11 for 37 yards.