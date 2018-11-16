Manchester United all-time leading goal score Wayne Rooney says he was "embarrassed" during his final days with the club.

Rooney, 33, left United in August 2017 after 13 seasons to rejoin boyhood club Everton and has since signed for Major League Soccer side DC United.

"There are moments when you do doubt yourself," Rooney told former teammate Gary Neville in a Sky Sports interview. "I believe I was good enough to get back in the team, but I never really got that opportunity."

Rooney made only 25 league appearances in the 2016-17 season for United, the fewest of his career. He found his playing time limited with the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the emergence of Marcus Rashford. Rooney scored five league goals that season, also a career low.

The Liverpool native found his supporting role on the club for whom he starred for so many years to be humbling.

"I came on for one minute in the Europa League final," Rooney said. "I was about to come on against Southampton in the League Cup final, and in those moments it was embarrassing. "It was getting to a point where I was embarrassed. I thought 'I can't keep doing this', as hard as it was to leave United."

Rooney recalls further awkwardness in the League Cup final in which United defeated Saints 3-2 on an Ibrahimovic brace.

"[United manager Jose] Mourinho came to me and said: 'I want you to lift the trophy.' I was like: 'Well, I didn't even play in the game," Rooney said. "He was persistent with it, and I literally lifted it and moved it on. What was I doing? I need to move on and go somewhere else."

Rooney made his final bow for the national team on Thursday as a second-half substitute at Wembley in a 3-0 win over the United States. Rooney had a hand in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson's goal.

First capped in 2003, Rooney finishes his Three Lions career with 120 caps, the second-most in England history behind Peter Shilton's 125 and the most for an outfield player.