The PGA Tour isn’t set to return until June 11, but golf is back this weekend on TSN.

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson will face the team of Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a made-for-TV charitable event for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The TaylorMade Driving Relief supported by UnitedHealth Group skins match will take place at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

Viewers can watch action LIVE Sunday at 2:00 pm et/ 11:00 pt on TSN3/5, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

The team of McIlroy and Johnson enter the match as heavy favourites at -225 to win the event, with Fowler and Wolff providing good value at +170.

"I'm looking forward to it," Fowler recently told NBC Sports. "Actually seeing some fan reaction saying how much of a favourite Rory and DJ are. So Matt and I are going into this as underdogs. We're ready to bring the upset.”

Wolff added, “With DJ and Rory teaming up, it’s pretty intimidating. But at this point I think anyone can beat anyone on any given day, especially with a skins game.”

The odds landing in McIlroy and Johnson’s favour isn’t surprising, as they enter the event No. 1 and 5 ranked in the world, respectively. Fowler enters not far behind at No. 27 with Wolff closing out at No. 110.

Skins is the name of the game this Sunday so let’s dive into how things will shake out.

All four players will play their own ball, and each team’s score for a hole will be the lower score from the two partners.

Each team will start with $500,000 in the bank and will look to add by winnings skins on each hole.

The first six holes will be worth $50,000, holes 7-15 will each be worth $100,000, hole No. 17 will be worth $250,000, and the 18th will be worth $500,000.

If the teams tie a hole that money will roll over into the next hole (Example: If the first hole is tied, that money will carry over and the second hole will be worth $100,000).

If the 18th hole is tied things will get interesting. If play ends before 5:45 p.m. the players will play the 17th hole (from approximately 125 yards). If that hole is tied, the players will play the 17th hole again and the skin will be decided by a closest to the hole competition (played from the same shortened yardage).

If play ends after 5:45 p.m. there will be a closest to the hole competition on the 17th hole (from approximately 125 yards).

On top of the skins to be earned on each hole, players can earn additional money by shooting under par on a hole. A birdie will add $25,000 to the total, eagle will add $50,000 and a hole-in-one or double eagle will be worth $150,000.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no spectators and players will practice social distancing guidelines, frequently sanitize their hands during the event and will not have any contact with one another. There will be no caddies, meaning players will have to carry their bags or use a pull cart.

You want my advice? Probably not, but you’re going to get it anyways. Have some fun with Fowler and Wolff at +170. They enter the match knowing they are underdogs with something to prove.

Wolff could be the X-factor in this as the 21-year-old could use this national spotlight to shine a bright light on his game. And in recent years he has shown the ability to play with the big boys, as he won the 3M Open last year, beating out Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

Let’s also remember that crazy things can happen in a skins game. McIlroy and Johnson could dominate the match and all it would take is a few big shots on the final holes to change everything.

In an event like this, where things will be different from the norm, and you have four players that haven’t seen much action in recent weeks, take the value, put your feet up on a Sunday afternoon and enjoy some golf on TSN.