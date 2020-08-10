Rory McIlroy said Sunday evening that he was "sort of taken aback" by comments Brooks Koepka made about Dustin Johnson Saturday night.

When asked how he felt going into Sunday's round, Koepka pointed out that Johnson -- the 54-hole leader by one shot -- only had one Major championship on his resume and liked his chances for a third PGA title considering the lack of Major wins at the top of the leaderboard. Koepka, a two-time defending champion at the PGA Championship before 23-year-old Collin Morikawa's victory Sunday night, shot 74 to finish at 3-under in a tie for 29th.

McIlroy told reporters he didn't love what Koepka had to say and pointed out that Johnson has significantly more Tour victories in his career than Koepka.

"I was watching the golf last night and heard the interview and was just sort of taken aback a little bit by sort of what he said and whether he was trying to play mind games or not.

"I mean, sort of hard to knock a guy who's got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has.''

Johnson's lone Major title came at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont.