Add another accolade to the list for Rory McIlroy.

The FedExCup champion was voted by his peers the 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year, the tour announced on Wednesday.

Any golfer who competed in at least 15 FedExCup events was eligible to vote for the award.

“On behalf of the PGA Tour, my congratulations to Rory McIlroy on being voted the 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year by the Tour’s membership,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “While there are a number of honours one can receive in this game, PGA Tour Player of the Year has to be among the most satisfying as it comes directly from his peers. Rory’s season was a model of consistency punctuated by milestone victories and ultimately the FedExCup in Atlanta.”

This is the third time that the 30-year-old, Holywood, Northern Ireland native has won the Jack Nicklaus Award (given to the winner), having also claimed the prize in 2012 and 2014.

A winner in 2016, McIlroy became the second player to win multiple FedExCups, following Tiger Woods, and the first player to win it along with The Players Championship in the same season. McIlroy won three tournaments this season - The Players, the Canadian Open and the Tour Championship - to tie Brooks Koepka for most this season. This was the third year in which McIlroy won at least three events.

McIlroy also added 14 top-10 finishes.

The Tour also announced on Wednesday that 21-year-old South Korean Sungjae Im was voted the 2019 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Im was the only rookie to advance to the Tour Championship and finished tied for 19th in the FedExCup standings.