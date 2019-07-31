TORONTO — Winnipeg defensive back Winston Rose, Montreal running back William Stanback and Saskatchewan defensive end Charleston Hughes are the CFL top performers for July.

Rose had five interceptions in four games in July to double his career total. He had a pick in every game over the stretch, and the first multiple-interception game of his career in Winnipeg's 23-15 loss at Hamilton last week.

Stanback accumulated 433 all-purpose yards to power Montreal to a perfect 3-0 in July. He totalled 350 yards on 53 rushes (6.6 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns, while adding four receptions for 83 receiving yards.

Hughes had four sacks, 14 tackles and two forced fumbles in three games. His biggest game came in Week 6, when he sacked B.C. Lions quarterback Mike Reilly three times, while adding two tackles for a loss, a career-high ten tackles and two forced fumbles in a 38-25 win.