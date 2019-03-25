Rosenhaus: 'Wouldn't be shocked' if Gronk came back for a few games

One day after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, his agent Drew Rosenhaus opened the door for a possible return in the future.

Drew Rosenhaus on @GetUpESPN on Rob Gronkowski’s future: “If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let’s just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said ‘Rob, I need you.’ I wouldn’t be shocked if he came back to play a few games.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2019

Speaking to First Up on ESPN Monday, Rosenhaus said he wouldn't be shocked if Gronkowski came back for a few games next season if the Patriots needed him.

"If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let's just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said 'Rob, I need you.' I wouldn't be shocked if he came back to play a few games."

Rosenhaus also outlined what he thought Gronkowski's retirement would entail, saying there would be a lot of Gronk being Gronk.

Drew Rosenhaus on Gronk’s future: “A lot of fun. A lot of rest. Good times. Relaxation. Partying. Being himself. Being Gronk. Eventually we could see him doing TV, acting, a number of things. Appearances. Endorsements. He’s one of the biggest personalities. He won’t disappear.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2019

"A lot of fun. A lot of rest. Good times," Rosenhaus told First Up. "Relaxation. Partying. Being himself. Being Gronk. Eventually we could see him doing TV, acting, a number of things. Appearances. Endorsements. He's one of the biggest personalities. He won't disappear."