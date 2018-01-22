Up Next

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones said Monday the team has hired Travis Moore as receivers coach.

Riders GM Jones says they've hired Travis Moore as receivers coach... working to hire a QB coach. — Darrell Romuld (@CTVDarrell) January 22, 2018

The team is still working towards hiring a quarterbacks coach.

Moore coached receivers with the Ottawa Redblacks last season and has also also coached with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, BC Lions, and Edmonton Eskimos.

As a player, Moore was a three-time CFL All-Star and won two Grey Cups in his seven seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.