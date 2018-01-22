Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones said Monday the team has hired Travis Moore as receivers coach. 

The team is still working towards hiring a quarterbacks coach.

Moore coached receivers with the Ottawa Redblacks last season and has also also coached with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, BC Lions, and Edmonton Eskimos.

As a player, Moore was a three-time CFL All-Star and won two Grey Cups in his seven seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.