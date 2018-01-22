1h ago
Roughriders hire Moore as receivers coach
TSN.ca Staff
Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Chris Jones said Monday the team has hired Travis Moore as receivers coach.
The team is still working towards hiring a quarterbacks coach.
Moore coached receivers with the Ottawa Redblacks last season and has also also coached with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, BC Lions, and Edmonton Eskimos.
As a player, Moore was a three-time CFL All-Star and won two Grey Cups in his seven seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.