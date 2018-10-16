Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive end Charleston Hughes has been charged with impaired driving after an incident last week in Regina.

CTV Regina confirmed the charges with Regina police.

Around 2am on Oct. 11, police approached a stopped vehicle at the side of a road and found Hughes non-responsive with the car's engine running.

Police said he awoke when they approached the vehicle. The officers were suspicious that he was impaired and asked him to step out of the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

Hughes, 34, was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

- with files from CTV Regina