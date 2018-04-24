The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released veteran offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski after just one year with the team.

The 34-year-old Canadian played in all 18 games for the Roughriders last season.

Prior to his time in Saskatchewan, Dyakowski played nine seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after the team drafted him in the second round in 2006. The Vancouver native missed all of 2014 due to injury.