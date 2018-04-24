39m ago
Roughriders release veteran OL Dyakowski
TSN.ca Staff
DE Chick announces his retirement from the CFL
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released veteran offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski after just one year with the team.
The 34-year-old Canadian played in all 18 games for the Roughriders last season.
Prior to his time in Saskatchewan, Dyakowski played nine seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after the team drafted him in the second round in 2006. The Vancouver native missed all of 2014 due to injury.