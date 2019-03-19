Riders CEO on 2020 Grey Cup: Thrilled for the province, fans, and the city

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday the team has signed their 2018 first round draft pick Dakoda Shepley to a two-year contract.

The Roughriders selected Shepley fifth overall in last year’s draft but the University of British Columbia product didn't play for the Roughriders last season. Shepley attended training camp with the New York Jets last season and signed with the Roughriders’ practice roster late in the CFL season.

Shepley worked out for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns this off-season.