The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday they have signed former NFL quarterback B.J. Daniels and international receiver Kyran Moore ahead of the start of training camp this weekend.

Daniels spent parts of five seasons in the NFL, either on active or practice rosters. The 28-year-old also spent time at wide receiver and running back in the NFL but the Roughriders have him listed as a quarterback.

After getting drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round in 2013, Daniels was cut and claimed by the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent the next three seasons split between the practice roster and active roster.

Daniels has also spent time with the Houston Texans, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.