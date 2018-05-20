The Saskatchewan Roughriders have placed running back Trent Richardson and defensive lineman Eddie Steele on the suspended list and have released running back Cameron Marshall.

Richardson appeared in four games with the Roughriders in 2017, rushing for 259 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries.

The 27-year-old spent time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts in the NFL prior to his stint with the Roughriders. He was the third overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Steele was also in his first year with the Roughriders in 2017, the 29-year-old played all 18 games and collected 23 tackles and one sack. Before joining the Roughriders he appeared with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Eskimos.

Marshall played 10 games last season and rushed for 543 yards and two touchdowns on 101 carries.